Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,245. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.
