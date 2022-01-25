Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,267 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,106 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,245 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,506 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -877.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

