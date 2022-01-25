S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $494.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $526.00 to $494.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $476.70.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $417.95 on Monday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.