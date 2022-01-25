SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

