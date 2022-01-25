Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.59. 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

SEPJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

