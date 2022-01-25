Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £127.90 ($172.56).

Several research analysts have commented on SPX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £151 ($203.72) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a £150.50 ($203.05) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON SPX traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting £127 ($171.34). 139,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £105.20 ($141.93) and a twelve month high of £172.25 ($232.39). The company has a market cap of £9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 45.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £152.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is £153.61.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

