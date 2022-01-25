Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,040 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.