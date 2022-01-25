Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Down 8.1%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price was down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.65 and last traded at $58.96. Approximately 8,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 806,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.