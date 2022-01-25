SRB Corp Purchases New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

