SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%.
SSAAY stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.