SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.