St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,765 at Barclays

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,765.00.

OTCMKTS:STJPF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

