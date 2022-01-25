Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Reduced by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $29,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded down $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $174.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,830. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.85 and a 200-day moving average of $189.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

