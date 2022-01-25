Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.46.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.09. Stantec has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.