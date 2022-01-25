StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) were up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.

StarHub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

