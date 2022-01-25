Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

