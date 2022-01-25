Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

