Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLJF shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

