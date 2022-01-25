Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 273,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

