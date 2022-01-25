STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €43.00 ($48.86) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €48.56 ($55.18).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down €2.00 ($2.27) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €38.69 ($43.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.07. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

