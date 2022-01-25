STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $45.68

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.68, but opened at $43.35. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 66,576 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $9,154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 340,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

