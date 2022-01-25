Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,335 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 762% compared to the average daily volume of 271 call options.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the third quarter worth $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 384.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 139,255 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 130.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,206 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 27,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,542. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

