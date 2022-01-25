Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Put Options (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,530 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,568 put options.

NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $158,270,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

