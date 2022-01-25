Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

SEOAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.72.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

