Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

SEOAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.72.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

