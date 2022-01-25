Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce $106.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $109.98 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $48.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $361.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $551.34 million, with estimates ranging from $516.67 million to $637.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on INN shares. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

INN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,338. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

