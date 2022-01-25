Sumokoin (SUMO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,283.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $45,283.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00390599 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,123,790 coins and its circulating supply is 41,423,790 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.