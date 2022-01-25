Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors makes up 1.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHO. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,406,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. 84,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.