SuperLauncher Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003009 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $109,142.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.30 or 0.06588845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.88 or 0.99971769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00048979 BTC.

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,381,293 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

