Sureserve Group’s (SUR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Shares of LON SUR opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.86 million and a P/E ratio of 18.60. Sureserve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 106 ($1.43).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.