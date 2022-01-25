SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $700.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $985.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $789.06.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $570.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

