Swapcoinz (SPAZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $107,645.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.42 or 0.06591131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.21 or 0.99962614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049637 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.