Swiss National Bank Acquires 800 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 42.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 505.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 73,412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.90.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

