Swiss National Bank Has $1.81 Million Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Guess? worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after buying an additional 97,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 15.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after buying an additional 120,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 837,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

NYSE:GES opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

