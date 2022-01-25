Swiss National Bank Has $1.88 Million Stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Workhorse Group worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKHS stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.48.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The company had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

