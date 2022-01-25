Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of E.W. Scripps worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other E.W. Scripps news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SSP opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.90.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

