Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,200 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,471 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,490 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.