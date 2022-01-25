Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Kearny Financial worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $993.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $295,710 over the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

