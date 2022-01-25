Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.20

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 30718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSREY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

