T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $136.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as low as $151.80 and last traded at $152.01, with a volume of 7619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.68.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

