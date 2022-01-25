T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.95. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $150.69 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

