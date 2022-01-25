Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $292,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 574,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 139,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

NYSE:TSM traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.66. 270,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,376,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

