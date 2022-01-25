Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Talanx stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.
Talanx Company Profile
