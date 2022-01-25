Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Talanx stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

