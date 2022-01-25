TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $56.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TASK. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TASK opened at $29.59 on Friday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Analysts forecast that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

