Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,567 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $104.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

