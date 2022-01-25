Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

