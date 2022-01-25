Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSTR opened at $370.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $319.01 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday. increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.