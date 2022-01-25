Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 86.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.45.

Teleflex stock opened at $317.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.92. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

