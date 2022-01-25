Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $410.45.

TFX opened at $317.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.32 and a 200-day moving average of $358.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

