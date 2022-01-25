Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target Cut to SEK 33

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 34 to SEK 33 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

