Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.55.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.83. 17,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92. Temenos has a 12 month low of $112.39 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

