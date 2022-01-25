Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,691 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,116,000 after purchasing an additional 116,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,697 shares of company stock worth $1,320,777. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

